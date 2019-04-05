Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Montrella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Montrella

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth M. Montrella Obituary
Elizabeth M. Montrella, of Allentown, passed away on April 4th at the age of 100. She was born in Nanticoke, Pa to the late Joseph and Mary Egri and was predeceased by her husband Andrew. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Deaf Senior Citizens and Keystone Central Deaf Senior Citizens. Elizabeth is survived by her Son James and wife Betty Montrella, 2 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at Ascension Church Cemetery in Mocanaqua, Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.