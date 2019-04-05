|
Elizabeth M. Montrella, of Allentown, passed away on April 4th at the age of 100. She was born in Nanticoke, Pa to the late Joseph and Mary Egri and was predeceased by her husband Andrew. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Deaf Senior Citizens and Keystone Central Deaf Senior Citizens. Elizabeth is survived by her Son James and wife Betty Montrella, 2 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren. A private burial service will be held at Ascension Church Cemetery in Mocanaqua, Pa.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019