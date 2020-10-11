Elizabeth M. Moyer, 78, of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Cedarbrook, S. Whitehall Township.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Llewellyn B. and Marian M. (Gross) Moyer. Betty worked as a sewing machine operator for various companies throughout the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of Cedar Church in Allentown.



Survivors: Daughter, Staceyann Janowiak and her husband Joseph of Germansville; brother, Edward R. Moyer of Whitehall; 3 grandchildren, Sean, Andrew and Lauren; 1 great-granddaughter, Hazel Grace. Betty was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth R. Moyer.



Services: Graveside services at St. Mark's Cemetery will be private for Betty's family. Arrangements are entrusted to the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to St. Luke's University Health Network, Development Office- Cancer Care, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to Cedarbrook, 350 S. Cedarbrook Road, Allentown, PA 18104.



