Elizabeth "Betty" M. Panik, 89, of 29th Street, Northampton, died peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Richard L. Panik, Sr. since July 10, 1951. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late John, Sr. and Florence (Wilson) Chiz. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was employed as a teller at the former Cement National Bank, Northampton. Previously, she worked for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp.
Betty was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Northampton, where she enjoyed volunteering and attending the Young at Heart Group. She was a 1949 graduate of the Liberty High School, Bethlehem.
Survivors: husband. daughter, Sharon D. wife of Bernie Hahn of Northampton. sons, Richard L., Jr. and wife Rose of Northampton, Dr. Gary M., MD and wife Barbara of Washington Twp, Lehigh County. 8 grandchildren. 3 great grandchildren. brothers, Harold and wife Nancy Sauerwein of NC, James and wife Dolores Sauerwein of Bethlehem. numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters,Geraldine Beahm, Shirley Trump, brother, John Chiz, Jr.
Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, Holy Saviour RC Cemetery, PA Route 191, Bethlehem. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.
Contributions: Church Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society
, both C/O funeral home.