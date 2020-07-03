1/1
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Panik
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Panik, 89, of 29th Street, Northampton, died peacefully, Wednesday afternoon, July 1, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Richard L. Panik, Sr. since July 10, 1951. Born in Bethlehem, she was a daughter of the late John, Sr. and Florence (Wilson) Chiz. Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker. She was employed as a teller at the former Cement National Bank, Northampton. Previously, she worked for the former Bethlehem Steel Corp.

Betty was a member of Assumption BVM Catholic Church, Northampton, where she enjoyed volunteering and attending the Young at Heart Group. She was a 1949 graduate of the Liberty High School, Bethlehem.

Survivors: husband. daughter, Sharon D. wife of Bernie Hahn of Northampton. sons, Richard L., Jr. and wife Rose of Northampton, Dr. Gary M., MD and wife Barbara of Washington Twp, Lehigh County. 8 grandchildren. 3 great grandchildren. brothers, Harold and wife Nancy Sauerwein of NC, James and wife Dolores Sauerwein of Bethlehem. numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sisters,Geraldine Beahm, Shirley Trump, brother, John Chiz, Jr.

Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, Holy Saviour RC Cemetery, PA Route 191, Bethlehem. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton.

Contributions: Church Memorial Fund or American Cancer Society, both C/O funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved