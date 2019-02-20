Elizabeth M. Seagreaves, 85, formerly of Salisbury Twp., passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of Phillip B. Seagreaves. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in June 2018. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Howard E. and Esther (Waltz) Moyer. Elizabeth was a graduate of Allentown H.S., class of 1951. After graduating, she worked for Bell Telephone from 1951-1962. In 1971, she began work as a teller at First National Bank of Allentown and retired as branch manager in 1996. Mrs. Seagreaves was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church, Emmaus. Elizabeth was a former board member of Lehigh Co. Senior Citizens, a volunteer at Phoebe Home and a former treasurer and board member of Waldheim Park Assoc. Survivors: Husband, Phillip; Sons: Michael P. Seagreaves and his wife Susan of Perkasie, Mark D. Seagreaves and his partner Karen Haduck of Bethlehem; Brother: John E. Moyer and his wife Dorothy of Myerstown; Grandchildren: Amy L. Belloff and her husband Timothy, Andrew G. Seagreaves, Katie A. Seagreaves, Nicholas M. Seagreaves; Great grandchildren: Emily E. Belloff, Timothy J. Belloff, Jr.Services: 1 pm Friday, Stephens Funeral Home, Inc., 274 N. Krocks Rd., Allentown. Call noon to 1 pm Friday in the funeral home. www.stephensfuneral.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the Benevolent Fund at Lutheran Home at Topton, 1 S. Home Ave, Topton, PA 19562 or St. Matthew's E.C. Church, 35 N. 5th St, Emmaus, PA 18049. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary