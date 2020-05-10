Elizabeth Marie (Lewis) Sprague died in hospice care on May 7, 2020 at Moravian Hall Square in Nazareth, Pa, where she had lived for 20 years. She was 99. She was preceded in death in 2016 by her husband of 73 years, Robert S. Sprague Sr., a retired Lehigh University professor. Known as "Betty," she brought her gentle smile and ready wit to fashioning quilts as well as home for her five children -- Robert Jr., of Arlington, Mass.; Dr. Thomas of San Antonio, Texas; Richard of Quakertown, Pa.; late Janice, of New Bedford, Mass.; and Meredith Anne, of Boucherville, Quebec. The quilts faded to a memory after her eyesight failed. Hearing faltered, but some wit remained. Born in Washington, Pa., on July 4, 1920, she was the first child of Paul and Bessie (Hazlett) Lewis. Succumbing earlier were her sister, Mary; and brothers, Richard and Paul. She attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she remembers seeing actor Jimmy Stewart, of Hollywood film fame, return to his home town. In the 1950s, she loved returning with her children to the farm where she grew up. Among the survivors are 11 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by daughter, Janice Bayer, and grandson, Thomas Sprague. The Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth, Pa., is handling funeral arrangements. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.