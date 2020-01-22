Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Memorial Church
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Memorial Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth MacHose
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth MacHose

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth MacHose Obituary
Elizabeth "Bette" D. MacHose 95 years, died Sunday January 19th, 2020 at Lehigh Center in Macungie. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Warren Deemer & Alma (Fatzinger) Deemer.

Bette was a lifetime member of the former St. Paul's Church, worked at First National Bank of Allentown in the Trust Department and was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. Elizabeth was a President of both the Women's Club of Catasauqua & YMCA Board.

Elizabeth had a genuine love of life; a gift for helping others & was very active in the community.

Surviving are her children, son Jeffrey and spouse Patricia Kerin, daughter Nancy (MacHose) Fried and her husband Guy Fried; grandchildren: Richard A. Shander, Scott M. Shander, Jason C. MacHose, Brian Schaffer and Philip Schaffer and six great grandchildren; sister Marie (Deemer) Stametz & her husband Richard. She was preceded in death by her sisters Jean and Barbara.

Memorial services will be held at 11am Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at Holy Trinity Memorial Church. There will be a calling period from 10 -11am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name care of s Project. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -