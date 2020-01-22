|
Elizabeth "Bette" D. MacHose 95 years, died Sunday January 19th, 2020 at Lehigh Center in Macungie. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Warren Deemer & Alma (Fatzinger) Deemer.
Bette was a lifetime member of the former St. Paul's Church, worked at First National Bank of Allentown in the Trust Department and was a graduate of Catasauqua High School. Elizabeth was a President of both the Women's Club of Catasauqua & YMCA Board.
Elizabeth had a genuine love of life; a gift for helping others & was very active in the community.
Surviving are her children, son Jeffrey and spouse Patricia Kerin, daughter Nancy (MacHose) Fried and her husband Guy Fried; grandchildren: Richard A. Shander, Scott M. Shander, Jason C. MacHose, Brian Schaffer and Philip Schaffer and six great grandchildren; sister Marie (Deemer) Stametz & her husband Richard. She was preceded in death by her sisters Jean and Barbara.
Memorial services will be held at 11am Thursday, January 30th, 2020 at Holy Trinity Memorial Church. There will be a calling period from 10 -11am at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name care of s Project. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020