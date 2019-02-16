Elizabeth "Betty" May Girou, 93, of Hellertown, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 with her adoring family by her side. She was born May 16, 1925 in Philadelphia; she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Helen (Trampé) Holmes. She was the best friend and beloved wife of 73 years to her husband, Harry D. Girou. The two were inseparable and their inspiring relationship has been a wonderful example of true love. Elizabeth proudly sewed Army and Navy uniforms during the war. She also sewed professional baseballs with her parents; after which she worked as a seamstress in the Lehigh Valley for many years before retiring to care for her family. She was a member of East Hills Moravian Church, Bethlehem.She will be fondly remembered for her feisty personality, her loving spirit and the enjoyment of her family. In her younger years she enjoyed being outside, family vacations and traveling with her husband. In her later years she enjoyed being on her Ipad, doing her puzzles and following her family on Facebook. She had great affection for her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family and friends.Elizabeth will be dearly missed by her children, Robert David Girou and wife, Rita of Florida; Bill Giroux of Florida; Donna Kromer and Walter Sickels of Hellertown and Dottie Fornaro and husband, Dave of Bethlehem; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; her sister, Dorothy Weider and brother, John Holmes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Girou, sisters, Margaret Moyer and Helen Harr and brothers, Charles, Edward and Thomas Holmes. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at East Hills Moravian Church, 1830 Butztown Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Interment will immediately follow the service at Cedar Hill Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House c/o Development, 240 Union Station Plaza, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary