Elizabeth McAllister
Elizabeth (Mirakovits) McAllister, 73, of Lady Lake, FL, died on Sunday, September 6th, 2020.

She retired from Lake County Hearing Clinic in The Villages, FL. She previously worked at Nazareth Pharmacy in Nazareth, PA.

Born March 15th, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Paul J. Mirakovits and Elsie E. (Eckert) Mirakovits.

She was a 1965 graduate of Nazareth Area High School.

She was preceded in death by her High School sweetheart and husband Dennis N. McAllister, who passed away in 1999. They were married for 30 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Shannon C. of Waxhaw, NC, sister, Patricia Mirakovits of Nazareth, and aunt, Gloria A. Eckert of Ashland, OR.

Donations can be made to the Ted and Diane Brandley House, 17395 SE 109th Terrace Rd., Summerfield, FL 34491.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
