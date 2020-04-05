|
Elizabeth "Betsy" Melick, 94, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 in Nazareth. Born on May 2, 1925 in Chatham, NJ, she was the youngest child of the late George and Gladys Hogeman. A graduate of Chatham High School and Mount Holyoke College, Betsy had an early career with George B. Buck Consulting Actuaries in New York City. In 1949, she married William Dixon "Dix" Melick. In 1959 they moved to the Nazareth area, first to "Cedar Lane Farm" in Bushkill Township and later to Lower Nazareth Township, where they lived in the old "Dutch Oven" on Newburg Road until Dix's passing in 1994. From 1967 to 1983 Betsy taught mathematics at Nazareth Junior High School. She served as a private tutor for many years after that. Betsy considered her career in education to be her greatest privilege and achievement. She is fondly remembered by her many Nazareth students. Betsy and Dix took many summer vacations to Metis, Quebec. In retirement they traveled extensively in the U.S. and Europe. Betsy also made trips to Australia, Hong Kong, and the Galapagos Islands. Betsy was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Moorestown. In retirement she volunteered with Meals on Wheels. Betsy lived in Bath from 1997 to 2014. Soon after moving to Moravian Hall Square, she met William Casazza, with whom she enjoyed a loving friendship until he passed away in 2017. Betsy is survived by four children, John (Pamela) of Allentown, PA; James (Maureen) of Brooklyn, NY; Andrew (Inge) of Golden, CO; and Sara (Tony) of Houston, TX. Betsy is also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Betsy was predeceased by her three siblings; Theodore, George and Carolyn. A memorial service will be held in Nazareth and announced at an unspecified date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., of Nazareth. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betsy's memory to "Meals on Wheels" and mailed to: 4240 Fritch Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18020. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020