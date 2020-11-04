Elizabeth P. "Betty" Farina, 87 of Bethlehem passed away on November 2, 2020 at home. She was the beloved wife of James V. Farina, they were married 64 years on June 3rd. Betty was born on April 18, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline (Graziano) DeMasi. Betty was of the Catholic faith.
Survivors: Husband James, son James Farina and his wife Lorie of Nazareth, grandson Nicholas "Nick" Farina; brother Anthony DeMasi and his wife Linda of Coram, NY.
Viewing and Funeral Service: Friday November 6, 2020 from 9:30AM to 11AM followed by the Funeral Service at 11AM all at the Herron Funeral Home 458 Center Street Bethlehem. Burial in Northampton Memorial Shrine Cemetery in Easton. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In her memory to the Paralyzed Veterans of America
801 Eighteenth Street NW
Washington, DC 20006-3517.