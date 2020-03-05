|
|
Elizabeth Paukovitz, 96 of Northampton, PA. died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton, PA. Born February 9, 1924 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Poticha and the late Anna (Malanich) Poticha. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Paukovitz who passed away November 14, 2000.
Elizabeth worked at the former Modern Clothing (Northampton Pants Co.), Northampton as a sewing machine operator for 46 years before retiring. She was a life long member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton.
She is survived by a niece; Karen J. wife of John Murray of Allentown, PA. and a great nephew. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Poticha.
A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday March 9, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Fr. Oleg Kravchenko officiating. Family and friends may call from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Assump. Virgin Mary Ukrain.Orth.Cemetery, Northampton, PA.
Contributions: May be made to Assump. B.V.M. Ukrainian Orthodox Ch. memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020