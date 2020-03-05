Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map

Elizabeth Paukovitz


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Paukovitz Obituary
Elizabeth Paukovitz, 96 of Northampton, PA. died on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Sacred Heart Assisted Living, Northampton, PA. Born February 9, 1924 in Northampton, PA, she was the daughter of the late Alexander Poticha and the late Anna (Malanich) Poticha. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. Paukovitz who passed away November 14, 2000.

Elizabeth worked at the former Modern Clothing (Northampton Pants Co.), Northampton as a sewing machine operator for 46 years before retiring. She was a life long member of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church, Northampton.

She is survived by a niece; Karen J. wife of John Murray of Allentown, PA. and a great nephew. She was predeceased by a brother Paul Poticha.

A Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday March 9, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. Fr. Oleg Kravchenko officiating. Family and friends may call from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM prior to the services. Interment will follow in Assump. Virgin Mary Ukrain.Orth.Cemetery, Northampton, PA.

Contributions: May be made to Assump. B.V.M. Ukrainian Orthodox Ch. memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -