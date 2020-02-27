|
Elizabeth R. Bokan, 95, of Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Hellertown passed away at her home on Sunday February 23, 2020. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Stephen and Rose (Kozo) Lockey. She was the wife of the late Frank S. Bokan. She loved to cook special meals at home for her family, and spend quality time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Elizabeth worked as a secretary for the Bethlehem School District from 1942-1950, and a cook for the Hellertown American Legion form 1964-1970 and also Kids Peace from 1978-1990, retiring in 1990. She was a life member of the Hellertown American Legion Post 397 Ladies Auxiliary, and a Gold Star Sister.
She will be lovingly remembered by her sons, Frank J. Bokan (Debra) of Lehighton, Robert F. Bokan (Lori) of Genesee, Thomas J. Bokan (Kimberly) of Bethlehem and Stephen F. Bokan (Nancy) of Hellertown, daughter, Elizabeth A. Howard of Hellertown, brother, James Lockey of Hellertown, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by brothers, Stephen Lockey, and Joseph Lockey.
A viewing will be held from 7-9pm Thursday February 27, 2020 and 8:30-9:30am on Friday February 28, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 10am at Holy Infancy Catholic Church 312 E. 4th St. Bethlehem, PA 18015. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery immediately following the Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Infancy Catholic Church. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 27, 2020