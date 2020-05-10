Elizabeth R. Middlecamp
Elizabeth R. Middlecamp, 86, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late George P. Middlecamp, who died in 1994.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Aloys and Emma (Hessinger) Helmert. Betty was a graduate of Allen High School. She worked for the Lehigh County Humane Society and for Russell Stover Chocolates. Betty was a volunteer at Animals In Distress and was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown.

Survivors: Sons, George B. and his wife Jennifer of Emmaus, John K. and his wife Tina of Allentown, Jeffrey A. of Allentown and Timothy S. and his wife Patricia of Bethlehem; sister, Mary Ann Krauss and her husband Roger of Bethlehem; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Dear Middlecamp families I am so saddened learn of Betty's passing. I will miss her so very personally so very, very much. From our nail appointments to our church days and to our shopping days. I know how much you loved that cheesecake from Sunrise so I brought you a piece to take to the nursing home when I visited you, and you eyes always lit up. I love you so much and my heart is broken as ours all are. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel!
LINDA HOFFMAN
May 10, 2020
My sincere condolences to the Middlecamp family and friends for Betty's passing. I haven't seen her since high school, but have good memories of her from then. George and John, I know how difficult losing a parent is no matter what age they're at, so my prayers are with you both.
George Jr
May 10, 2020
George and family,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Scott Mitchell
