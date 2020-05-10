Elizabeth R. Middlecamp, 86, of Allentown, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late George P. Middlecamp, who died in 1994.



Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Aloys and Emma (Hessinger) Helmert. Betty was a graduate of Allen High School. She worked for the Lehigh County Humane Society and for Russell Stover Chocolates. Betty was a volunteer at Animals In Distress and was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown.



Survivors: Sons, George B. and his wife Jennifer of Emmaus, John K. and his wife Tina of Allentown, Jeffrey A. of Allentown and Timothy S. and his wife Patricia of Bethlehem; sister, Mary Ann Krauss and her husband Roger of Bethlehem; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



