C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
1 Luther Lane
Trumbauersville, PA
Service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church
1 Luther Lane
Trumbauersville, PA
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Nace

Elizabeth R. "Betty" Nace Obituary
Elizabeth R. "Betty" Nace, 91, of Trumbauersville died July 17, 2019 in LifeQuest Nursing Center, Quakertown. She was the wife of the late Orvis Lester Nace. Born in Quakertown she was the daughter of the late Oswald & Katie (Boyer) Schwager. She worked for the Quakertown Community School District in several positions. After her retirement she worked at Levy School Bus Company, until retiring in 2011. Betty was a member of Trumbauersville Fire Co., Ladies Auxiliary. She also enjoyed doing ceramics, and loved her pets. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Trumbauersville where she was a former Sunday School teacher for 39 years.

She is survived by two sons Gary O. (Debbie) of Quakertown, Kevin S. (Chrissy) of Bethel. Four grandchildren Eric, Tammy, Trevor, and Travis. Six great grandchildren Paige, Grady, Colin, Ryan, Justin and Miles. A son-in-law Wayne Reiss of Coopersburg. She was predeceased by a daughter Linda D. Reiss.

Services will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church 1 Luther Lane Trumbauersville, Pa 18970. Call 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) Quakertown. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church P.O. Box 569 Trumbauersville, Pa 18970.
Published in Morning Call on July 19, 2019
