Elizabeth R. "Liz" Warjas, 93, of Bethlehem, died Thursday, November 7, at St. Luke's Hospice House. She was the loving wife of the late Andrew E. "Doc" Warjas.
Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Kay (Molnar) Casciano.
Liz graduated from Liberty High School in 1944 and then went on to work as a sewing machine operator. She also worked for Pathmark and Giant Foods up to her 80s. She then changed careers and volunteered at St. Luke's Hospital for 12 years. She also volunteered at St. Theresa's School in Hellertown for 3 years. She was known as "Grandma Liz". She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church and the last president of the Altar Rosary Society. While residing at Holy Family Manor in Bethlehem she was the "resident" seamstress and repaired clothing for other residents and employees.
Liz will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Susan R. Henn and her husband, Jay of Bethlehem; son, Daniel "Dane" Warjas, of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Andrea, Rachel and Jessica; and 6 great-grandchildren. Liz was preceded in death by her son, James Warjas, her brother, Anthony L. Casciano and her sister, Marie Gawlik.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. There will be a viewing on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 First St., Bethlehem, PA 18020 immediately followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be held at Union Cemetery of Hellertown, 85 Main St., Hellertown, PA 18055.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem in Elizabeth's name. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 9, 2019