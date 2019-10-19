|
Elizabeth Rhys O'Brien, 102, of Allentown, passed away on Oct 16th. She was the wife of the late Charles (Pogey) O'Brien Jr. Born in Warrior Run, PA, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Cora (Jones) Rhys.
Liz graduated from Marywood College, where she earned the Athlete of the Year Award. Upon graduating, her first position was at Fairview Township High School in Mountain Top, PA, where she taught Home Economics, English, and managed the school cafeteria. She later taught adult sewing classes at Allen High and home economics at Dieruff High School from 1961 to 1977.
Elizabeth loved to golf and was an avid Phillies fan but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by a son, Charles, daughters Jane (Ed) Arndt and Beth (Rick) Hertz with whom she resided. Grandchildren: Erin and Kerri O'Brien, Erika Guinane, Kristin Rambo, Angela Shaffer, Douglas, Ben and Joanna Bertalan, Janna Duld, Elysse Ewing, Matthew and Jason Hertz and 10 great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by a daughter, Ruth Bertalan, son-in-law Joseph Bertalan, and daughter-in-law Elaine O'Brien.
Services will be private. A celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Arrangements under the direction of Allentown Cremation Services, www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 19, 2019