Elizabeth Solivan, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 19, 2019. She was the former wife of Wilfredo Solivan; daughter of Samuel Bulted and Juana Colon; mother of Lisabeth Solivan (Fiance' Ibel Velazquez); also 4 grandchildren and companion, Crisael Valazquez. Preceded in death by son, Willie Joe Solivan.
Services: Viewing Sunday from 5-7:00 PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM from JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial private in Holy Saviour Cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019