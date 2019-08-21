Home

POWERED BY

Services
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 867-4617
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
James Funeral Home & Cremation Service PC
527 Center St
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Solivan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Solivan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Solivan Obituary
Elizabeth Solivan, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Aug. 19, 2019. She was the former wife of Wilfredo Solivan; daughter of Samuel Bulted and Juana Colon; mother of Lisabeth Solivan (Fiance' Ibel Velazquez); also 4 grandchildren and companion, Crisael Valazquez. Preceded in death by son, Willie Joe Solivan.

Services: Viewing Sunday from 5-7:00 PM followed by a Prayer Service at 7:00 PM from JAMES FUNERAL HOME 527 Center St. Bethlehem. Burial private in Holy Saviour Cemetery. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now