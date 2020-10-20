Elizabeth Teresa (Hallman) Munilla, 35, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in her apartment on Friday, October 16th, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1984 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas Hallman and Jane (Boyle) Hallman.
Elizabeth graduated from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia with honors, having received the Roger T. Hane Memorial Award for the best senior illustration portfolio. She had a promising career as a children's book illustrator.
Lizzy was a loving, creative, and compassionate person who loved to be silly, yet had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved the music of Jason Mraz, Ben Folds, and Bob Marley. Most of all she loved knitting, and being at the beach where she felt most connected to the world.
She is survived by her husband Rick Munilla, and their sweet daughter, Zinnia Jane, who Lizzy "loved to the moon and back". Also by her brothers Ben Hallman and Jonnie Hallman, parents Tom Hallman and Jane (Boyle) Hallman, grandmother Agnes Boyle, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Services: A private funeral service will be held at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, where all are welcomed to share our collective memories of Elizabeth. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the Pennyslvania College Savings Program 529, tinyurl.com/ZinniaJaneFund
or the GoFundMe in the name of her daughter, Zinnia Jane. tinyurl.com/ZinniaJaneGoFundMe