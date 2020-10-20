1/1
Elizabeth Teresa Munilla
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth Teresa (Hallman) Munilla, 35, of Macungie, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly in her apartment on Friday, October 16th, 2020. She was born on November 17, 1984 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Thomas Hallman and Jane (Boyle) Hallman.

Elizabeth graduated from The University of the Arts in Philadelphia with honors, having received the Roger T. Hane Memorial Award for the best senior illustration portfolio. She had a promising career as a children's book illustrator.

Lizzy was a loving, creative, and compassionate person who loved to be silly, yet had the most beautiful smile that could light up your soul. She loved the music of Jason Mraz, Ben Folds, and Bob Marley. Most of all she loved knitting, and being at the beach where she felt most connected to the world.

She is survived by her husband Rick Munilla, and their sweet daughter, Zinnia Jane, who Lizzy "loved to the moon and back". Also by her brothers Ben Hallman and Jonnie Hallman, parents Tom Hallman and Jane (Boyle) Hallman, grandmother Agnes Boyle, and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Services: A private funeral service will be held at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, where all are welcomed to share our collective memories of Elizabeth. www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that a donation be made to the Pennyslvania College Savings Program 529, tinyurl.com/ZinniaJaneFund or the GoFundMe in the name of her daughter, Zinnia Jane. tinyurl.com/ZinniaJaneGoFundMe

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved