Elizabeth "Josephine" (Steinbacher) Turzanski, 91, of Bethlehem, passed away July 10, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Merl J. Turzanski. Born in Williamsport, she was the daughter of the late Irvin and Miriam (Fargus) Steinbacher. Josephine earned her B.S. in Nursing Education from Misericordia University and worked previously at Mercy Hospital in Scranton, PA and as a Nursing Instructor for Williamsport Hospital. She was a founding member of Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church. She also volunteered with the Boy Scouts for over 25 years. She was South Mountain District Advancement Chairman for 17 years. A Silver Beaver recipient, she also received many other Scouting awards.



Survivors: Son- Michael Turzanski and wife Susan Peloquin of Burlingame, CA; Daughters- Mary Konek of Oakmont, PA , Ann Souzer of Grove City, Elizabeth and husband George Kost of Berwick, Margaret and husband Norman "Pete" LaCoe Jr. of Clark Summit; 7 Grandchildren; 8 Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother- John P. Steinbacher.



A viewing will be held Friday, July 19th 9:30-10:30AM with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM in Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church 1861 Catasauqua Rd Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Downing Funeral Home, Inc. Published in Morning Call on July 14, 2019