Elizabeth V. Ott, 81, of Allentown, formerly of Bath, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Cedarbrook Senior Care & Rehab, Allentown. Born on February 23, 1939 in Roselle Park, NJ, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Leiser) Magamol. Elizabeth was the wife of the late Arthur W. Ott, who died in 1989. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mom, grandmother, and a fantastic friend. Survivors: she will be missed by her daughter, Jill L. Dantzer and her husband Scot; son, Timothy W. Ott and his wife Debi; sister, Anna Magamol; three granddaughters, Veronica, Jaimie, Kristen; a grandson, Dillan; step-grandson, Jason; great-grandson, Douglas; and a great-granddaughter, Janet. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Janet V. Barron. Services: Graveside services in Sacred Heart Cemetery will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Elizabeth's memory, may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 23, 2020.