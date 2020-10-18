1/1
Elizabeth W. "Betty" Warner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth W. "Betty" Warner, 93, of Forks Township, formerly of Nazareth, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the loving wife of Elwood F. Warner, Sr. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on November 12th. Born in Upper Nazareth Township, she was a daughter of the late George S. and Amy (Frey) Wartman. A 1944 graduate of Nazareth High School, Betty was active in school plays and musicals. She continued her education at Ursinus College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. Although Betty enjoyed a brief career working as a medical technologist at our local area hospitals, her devoted role as a loving wife, nurturing mother and grandmother, was much more important to her. She was a talented knitter, and a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Calypso Chapter #163, Nazareth. Betty was also a very active volunteer and member of Schoeneck Moravian Church where she sang on the choir.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Elwood, she is survived by two sons, Elwood F. "Woody" Warner, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Stockertown, and Ernest F. Warner of Schnecksville; a daughter, Eileen M. Koehler and her husband, David, of Queen Creek, AZ; four grandchildren, Jennifer Warner of Apex, NC; Matthew Warner and his wife, Tracy, of Knightdale, NC, Nikki Montes and her husband, Jason, of Show Low, AZ, and Isaiah Warner of Schnecksville; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Emery; a sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by an infant son, Edwin; and a sister, Margaret Rouh.

Services: A private celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Extension, Nazareth, PA 18064.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC
2165 Community Drive
Bath, PA 18014-9503
(610) 759-3901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George G. Bensing Funeral Home, LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Cheryl White
Acquaintance
October 17, 2020
I had the pleasure of getting to know Betty through her son's and always felt welcomed by her entire family. She will truely be missed.
Peter Clever
Friend
October 16, 2020
what a Wonderfull christian lady! you will be deeply missed but always remembered. LOVE, Karin & Dennis Silvius
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved