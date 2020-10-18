Elizabeth W. "Betty" Warner, 93, of Forks Township, formerly of Nazareth, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Alexandria Manor in Nazareth. She was the loving wife of Elwood F. Warner, Sr. They would have celebrated 71 years of marriage on November 12th. Born in Upper Nazareth Township, she was a daughter of the late George S. and Amy (Frey) Wartman. A 1944 graduate of Nazareth High School, Betty was active in school plays and musicals. She continued her education at Ursinus College where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology. Although Betty enjoyed a brief career working as a medical technologist at our local area hospitals, her devoted role as a loving wife, nurturing mother and grandmother, was much more important to her. She was a talented knitter, and a member of the Order of The Eastern Star Calypso Chapter #163, Nazareth. Betty was also a very active volunteer and member of Schoeneck Moravian Church where she sang on the choir.



Survivors: In addition to her husband, Elwood, she is survived by two sons, Elwood F. "Woody" Warner, Jr. and his wife, Carol, of Stockertown, and Ernest F. Warner of Schnecksville; a daughter, Eileen M. Koehler and her husband, David, of Queen Creek, AZ; four grandchildren, Jennifer Warner of Apex, NC; Matthew Warner and his wife, Tracy, of Knightdale, NC, Nikki Montes and her husband, Jason, of Show Low, AZ, and Isaiah Warner of Schnecksville; two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Emery; a sister-in-law, Shirley Smith of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by an infant son, Edwin; and a sister, Margaret Rouh.



Services: A private celebration of her life will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, in the Village of Moorestown – Bath.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Extension, Nazareth, PA 18064.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store