Elizabeth "Betty" W. Wilkins, 87, formerly of Lower Macungie Twp. died Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence, South Whitehall Twp. She is the wife of the late Herman F. Wilkins who died July 31, 2013. Betty was born in Spring Valley, PA on February 6, 1933 to the late Wilson E. & Elizabeth E. (Eisenhart) Wimmer. She is a graduate of Coopersburg High School and attended Kutztown State Teachers College. Betty worked as a programmer in the salaried payroll department of the former Bethlehem Steel for 40 years until retiring. She is a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, Emmaus.
SURVIVORS: Son: Glenn E. and his wife Robin A. of Oxford; granddaughter: Robin L. Wilkins of West Chester; nieces & nephews. Predeceased by a brother: Wilson I. Wimmer; niece: Susan Garvey 12/19/14.
SERVICE: Elizabeth had requested a service held privately at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John's UCC, 139 North Fourth Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 15, 2020.