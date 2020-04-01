|
Elizabeth Keiser Wuchter, 102, formerly of Northampton and Catasauqua, went home to the Lord on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born September 25, 1917 to the late Joseph and Barbara Koren. She was the widow of Arthur Keiser and Llewelyn Wuchter. She was a member of Salem UCC, Catasauqua. Elizabeth worked many years at the Northampton Dress Co. in Northampton. She loved reading, crocheting, playing Parcheesi and card games on Sundays with her family. Survivors: daughter, Elizabeth Keller of Northampton; son, Robert Keiser and wife, Rita, of Kunkletown; and daughter-in-law, BettyJean Keiser of Slatington. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son, Arthur Keiser; 2 grandsons, Timothy Keiser and Bruce Keller; 2 great grandsons, Troy Keiser and Jonathan Keller; 8 brothers and 1 sister. Services: Services will be private, and her life celebrated at a later time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Gracedale Nursing Home, 2 Gracedale Ave., Nazareth, PA 18064 in loving memory of Elizabeth.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 1, 2020