Ella A. Hildenbrandt, 64, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospice House on Thursday, December 05, 2019, following a courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of Richard J. Hildenbrandt. Together they celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary on July 21st. Born in East Orange, NJ, she was a daughter of the late George E. Flood, Sr. and Ella A. (Nunn) Kovach, and stepdaughter of the late Frank H. Kovach. After attending Randolph High School in Randolph, NJ, Ella later graduated from the former Allentown School of Cosmetology. She retired in 2015 from Guardian Life Insurance Co., Bethlehem, where she was employed for 26 years as a customer service representative. Being at one with nature, Ella loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting and fishing. She also had a love for music, baking and sewing. Ella was a member of East Bath and Blue Ridge Rod & Gun Clubs, as well as a faithful member of Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth, where she was a volunteer and active in the Women's Bible Study group. Most importantly, she loved her grandchildren and cherished time spent with them. Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Richard, she is survived by her daughter, Belinda Roberts and her husband, Thomas, of Moore Township; sons, Francis Mazzocchi and his wife, Jessica, of Ephrata, and Timothy Mazzocchi and his wife, Shelly, of Leakesville, Mississippi; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four brothers, Sonny Flood, Sr. and his wife, Monica, of Stroudsburg, Mack Flood and his wife, Karen, of Pittsburgh, Allan Flood, Sr. and his wife, Danielle, of Netcong, NJ, and Jimmy Lee Flood and his fiancée, Stacy, of East Brunswick, NJ; three sisters, Maryann Ennis and her husband, Mick, of Belvidere, NJ, Dardy Rusk, of Moore Township, and Debbie Flood, of Aberdeen, NJ; mother-in-law, Jean L. (Marsh) Hoffert, of Nazareth; and many nieces and nephews. Ella was predeceased by a brother, Edward Flood. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Ella's life will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in Schoeneck Moravian Church, 316 N. Broad Street Extension, Nazareth, PA 18064. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. Immediately following Ella's memorial service there will be a reception in the fellowship hall of the church. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Schoeneck Moravian Church.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 15, 2019