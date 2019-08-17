Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Schaller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella A. Schaller


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ella A. Schaller Obituary
Ella A. (Grim) Schaller, 92, formerly of Slatington, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Schaller. Born in Weisenberg Township, November 19, 1926, Ella was the daughter of the late Sylvester E. and Mabel I. (Kocher) Grim. She was employed as a food service worker for several restaurants in the Lehigh Valley before retiring.

Survivors: Children, Carl W. Masters, Blanda J. Prutzman, Shirley M. Kramer; brother, Willard C. Grim; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by a daughter, Darlene M. Zellers and a brother, Leon L. Grim.

Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:30 – 2:00 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ziegels Union Cemetery, Breinigsville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Download Now