|
|
Ella A. (Grim) Schaller, 92, formerly of Slatington, died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Ernest J. Schaller. Born in Weisenberg Township, November 19, 1926, Ella was the daughter of the late Sylvester E. and Mabel I. (Kocher) Grim. She was employed as a food service worker for several restaurants in the Lehigh Valley before retiring.
Survivors: Children, Carl W. Masters, Blanda J. Prutzman, Shirley M. Kramer; brother, Willard C. Grim; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; predeceased by a daughter, Darlene M. Zellers and a brother, Leon L. Grim.
Service: Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 1:30 – 2:00 pm. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Ziegels Union Cemetery, Breinigsville. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 17, 2019