In loving memory of our dear mother who went home to be with the Lord on 4/10/2020 and our dear father who joined her in glory on 4/13/2020. We will miss you both dearly and hold your love forever in our hearts. The angels are rejoicing as you enter eternal rest. Thank you for making us who we are. Love you mommy and daddy, Carol, Laura, and Jeffrey.

