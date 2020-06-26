Ella M. Meckes, 78 of Northampton, PA. passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at her residence in Northampton, PA. Born April 10, 1942 in Easton, PA, she was the daughter of the late William Hank and the late Anna (Everritt) Hank. She was the wife of the late Robert L. Meckes who passed away in September 2008.
Ella was last employed by Weis Market, Whitehall, PA as the Salad Bar Hostess for several years before retiring in 2004. Prior to hostessing at Weis she worked in the same capacity for Giant Food Store, Whitehall as the Salad Bar Supervisor for 8 years. Prior to that she was a waitress at various restaurants throughout the greater Lehigh Valley for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, a member of the young at heart group, and she attended the Senior Center, all of Northampton. She enjoyed in her spare time,shopping, watching game shows, playing bingo, going to the Casinos, gardening, and dancing to all kinds of music, especially the oldies.
Surviving are two daughters; Patricia J. Rossi of El Dorado Hills, CA and . Valerie Brosky of Maryland, a son, Christopher Rossi of Catasauqua, PA, 3 Sisters, Mrs. Sarah Horning of Easton, PA, Mrs. Annie Meuser of Palmer Twsp., PA and Mrs. Mable Leichliter of Nazareth, PA. 6 - Grandchildren and 4 - Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by 4 Sisters and 6 Brothers.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 29, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. David R. Schnaars officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and Mon. June 29, 2020, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View of Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Bath, PA.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Diabetes Foundation c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Ella was last employed by Weis Market, Whitehall, PA as the Salad Bar Hostess for several years before retiring in 2004. Prior to hostessing at Weis she worked in the same capacity for Giant Food Store, Whitehall as the Salad Bar Supervisor for 8 years. Prior to that she was a waitress at various restaurants throughout the greater Lehigh Valley for many years. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. Church, a member of the young at heart group, and she attended the Senior Center, all of Northampton. She enjoyed in her spare time,shopping, watching game shows, playing bingo, going to the Casinos, gardening, and dancing to all kinds of music, especially the oldies.
Surviving are two daughters; Patricia J. Rossi of El Dorado Hills, CA and . Valerie Brosky of Maryland, a son, Christopher Rossi of Catasauqua, PA, 3 Sisters, Mrs. Sarah Horning of Easton, PA, Mrs. Annie Meuser of Palmer Twsp., PA and Mrs. Mable Leichliter of Nazareth, PA. 6 - Grandchildren and 4 - Great Grandchildren. She was predeceased by 4 Sisters and 6 Brothers.
A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday June 29, 2020 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA. 18067 with the Rev. David R. Schnaars officiating. The family will receive friends from 7:00 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020, and Mon. June 29, 2020, 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service. Interment will follow in Mountain View of Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Bath, PA.
Contributions: May be made in her memory to the Diabetes Foundation c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 26, 2020.