Elleen M. Kelly, 88, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Lehigh Center in Lower Macungie Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert Kelly who passed away in 2007, and the late Thomas Scheuering who passed away in 1970. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (McLaughlin) Kinney.
Survivors: Daughter, Donna M. Basilavecchio and her husband John; Son, Kenneth Scheuering; former Daughter-in-Law, Allison Larson Scheuering; and Grandchildren, Melissa and Tommy. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Johnny Kinney.
Services: May be announced at a late date due to COVID-19. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA at aspca.org.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.