Elleen M. Kelly
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elleen M. Kelly, 88, of Lower Macungie Twp., passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Lehigh Center in Lower Macungie Twp. She was the wife of the late Robert Kelly who passed away in 2007, and the late Thomas Scheuering who passed away in 1970. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Marie (McLaughlin) Kinney.

Survivors: Daughter, Donna M. Basilavecchio and her husband John; Son, Kenneth Scheuering; former Daughter-in-Law, Allison Larson Scheuering; and Grandchildren, Melissa and Tommy. She was preceded in death by a Brother, Johnny Kinney.

Services: May be announced at a late date due to COVID-19. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA at aspca.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved