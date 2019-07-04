Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
450 E. Washington St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Behr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Anne Behr


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen Anne Behr Obituary
Ellen Anne (Boyle) Behr, 68, of Bethlehem Township, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born September 19, 1950 in Coaldale, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret E. (Knipper) Boyle and John J."Hinkey" Boyle. She was married to Todd Behr, her high school sweetheart, for 46 years.

Ellen will be remembered lovingly by her husband, son, Trevor Behr of Bethlehem Township, daughter, Meckenzie Behr, wife of Andrew Copleman, and her Granddaughter, Eleanor Grace, of Glenside, PA as well as her brother, Jack Boyle and his wife Kathy of Hometown, PA. Ellen cherished her time with family, especially her many (great) nieces and nephews.

A 1969 graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, PA, Ellen spent 22 years of her career at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. She held various roles over the years, but most enjoyed when she was able to work directly with the students.

A viewing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM and again Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne Catholic Church 450 E. Washington St., Bethlehem, PA 18017 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to Penn Medicine's Pancreatic Cancer Research Center via https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=840853
Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now