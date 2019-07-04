Ellen Anne (Boyle) Behr, 68, of Bethlehem Township, died Monday, July 1, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. Born September 19, 1950 in Coaldale, PA she was the daughter of the late Margaret E. (Knipper) Boyle and John J."Hinkey" Boyle. She was married to Todd Behr, her high school sweetheart, for 46 years.



Ellen will be remembered lovingly by her husband, son, Trevor Behr of Bethlehem Township, daughter, Meckenzie Behr, wife of Andrew Copleman, and her Granddaughter, Eleanor Grace, of Glenside, PA as well as her brother, Jack Boyle and his wife Kathy of Hometown, PA. Ellen cherished her time with family, especially her many (great) nieces and nephews.



A 1969 graduate of Marian Catholic High School in Tamaqua, PA, Ellen spent 22 years of her career at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, PA. She held various roles over the years, but most enjoyed when she was able to work directly with the students.



A viewing will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St., Bethlehem, PA 18018 from 6-8 PM and again Tuesday morning from 9:30-10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anne Catholic Church 450 E. Washington St., Bethlehem, PA 18017 at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery 2575 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ellen's name to Penn Medicine's Pancreatic Cancer Research Center via https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=840853 Published in Morning Call on July 4, 2019