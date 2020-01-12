|
|
Ellen (Burlandi) Austin, 68, of Kutztown, died on Thursday, January 9, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Township. She was the wife of Norman D. Austin. They were married July 24, 1971. Born in Brooklyn New York, she was a daughter of the late A. Edward and Delores (Bongiovi) Burlandi. Ellen worked as a restaurant manager for Sunset Grille, Macungie, for 39 years, last working October 2019. Ellen was an incredible wife, mother, Grammy, and friend. She will forever be missed and remembered for her love of cruises in the Caribbean and family dinners. In addition to her husband of 48 years, Norman, Ellen is survived by her children: Patrick J., husband of Karen A. (Kistler) Austin, Kutztown; Michael J., husband of Karen H. (Henninger) Austin, Kutztown; Jaime A. (Austin), wife of Christopher J. Vanek, Kutztown; and Bethanne (Austin), wife of Richard A. Kushner, Fleetwood. Other survivors include eight grandchildren, her "Pennies from Heaven": Nicholas, Olivyah, Gavin, Rece, Karlie, Grace, Evan, and Ty. There are also two brothers: Gerard Burlandi, Deer Park, NY; and Dennis Burlandi, Kutztown. In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by a brother, Joseph Burlandi, and a sister, Mary (Burlandi) Nunziato. A memorial service to celebrate Ellen's life will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 333 Greenwich Street, Kutztown, with The Reverend Mary Ann Hamm, officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. The family requests contributions be made in Ellen's memory to The , Lehigh Valley Unit, 3893 Adler Place, Suite 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017 or online at . Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Kutztown is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 12, 2020