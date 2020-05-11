Ellen C. (Gruber) Ezar, 73, of Allentown, passed away May 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of George R. Ezar. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Gladys Mae (Christman) Gruber. Ellen loved music and drinking Coca-Cola. She loving called everyone "A Doll" when she spoke with them. She will be deeply missed.



Survivors: husband- George Ezar; sisters- Ethel Galgon, Esther Herschitz and Margaret Bean; sister-in-law- Pauline Gruber; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother- Howard Gruber.



Services will be Private and are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.



