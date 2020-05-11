Ellen C. Ezar
Ellen C. (Gruber) Ezar, 73, of Allentown, passed away May 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of George R. Ezar. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Allen and Gladys Mae (Christman) Gruber. Ellen loved music and drinking Coca-Cola. She loving called everyone "A Doll" when she spoke with them. She will be deeply missed.

Survivors: husband- George Ezar; sisters- Ethel Galgon, Esther Herschitz and Margaret Bean; sister-in-law- Pauline Gruber; nieces and nephews; great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother- Howard Gruber.

Services will be Private and are entrusted to Kohut Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
May 11, 2020
Howard Gruber Jr
May 11, 2020
In loving memories of a good aunt. May the Lord be with you
Howard Jr
Family
May 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Thomas Beahn
Family
May 11, 2020
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your beloved sister Ethel and family. I am so sorry for your lost. In my Prayers.
Norma Bauer
Friend
