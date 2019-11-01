Home

Ellen Stout
Ellen C. Stout


1936 - 2019
Ellen C. Stout Obituary
Ellen C. Stout, 83, of Northampton, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Peter M. Stout. Born October 25, 1936 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Franklin E. and Evelyn I. (Bartholomew) Kulp. Survivors: son, Mark Stout and wife Terry; sisters, Carol Malitsch, Florence Main; grandchildren, Christopher Dutko and Jenelle Costenbader; great grandchildren, Eli and Easton Costenbader; several nieces and nephews. Ellen was predeceased by her siblings, Ruth Case, Janice Kibler and Franklin Kulp. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 1, 2019
