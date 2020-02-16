|
Ellen Ethel (nee DeWalt) Taylor, born April 6, 1938, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was born in Hellertown PA and lived in Rochester NY as a young adult. She and her husband, the late Donald Taylor, have lived in several towns in Pennsylvania, including Canton, Mansfield and Hershey. They mainly raised their family in Macungie PA and Greentown PA. She relocated to Allentown PA after Donald's passing. Ellen lived at The Village at Willow Lane in Macungie from 2004 to 2019 where she enjoyed retirement and made several friends.
Survivors: She is survived by sisters, Lucille and Janey, of upstate New York, four adult children, Ellen Matthews, Roy Taylor, Kriss Bozilesky, and B. Avery Taylor, and 11 grandchildren.
Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, Ellen would appreciate donations to Lehigh Valley Health Network.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 16, 2020