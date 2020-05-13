Ellen F. Hill, 77, of Emmaus, passed away on May 12, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the wife of Michael D. Hill, Sr. and they celebrated over 54 years of marriage. Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Julia (Crowley) McLaughlin. Ellen, a registered nurse, graduated from Misericordia Hospital School of Nursing. She was later employed at St. Ann's School in Emmaus, the parish office at St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield, and then at the School Sisters of St. Francis at Monocacy Manor in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Husband; Daughter, Maureen McBride and her husband, Charles; Son, Michael D. Hill, Jr. and his wife, Rhonda Paxton-Hill; 6 Grandchildren and 1 Great-Granddaughter.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Ann's Catholic Church (where Ellen was a member), 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.