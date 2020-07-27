1/
Ellen Heist
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen Heist, 99, passed away on Saturday, July 25, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Earl O. Heist. Born in East Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Elsie (Frey) Ruth. Ellen was a member of the Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, and was an avid bingo player.

Survivors: Son Daniel Wright; step-sons Donald and Dale Heist; daughters Sandra Schlicher and Rosemary Romig; step-daughter Sharon Gergar; brother Ernest Ruth, and a sister, Grace Curio, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Barbara Lewis; brothers James Ruth, Sr., LeRoy, Stanley, and Raymond Ruth.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd, Allentown, PA, 18103.

Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmoyer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved