Ellen Heist, 99, passed away on Saturday, July 25, at Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Earl O. Heist. Born in East Greenville, she was a daughter of the late Oliver and Elsie (Frey) Ruth. Ellen was a member of the Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, and was an avid bingo player.



Survivors: Son Daniel Wright; step-sons Donald and Dale Heist; daughters Sandra Schlicher and Rosemary Romig; step-daughter Sharon Gergar; brother Ernest Ruth, and a sister, Grace Curio, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Barbara Lewis; brothers James Ruth, Sr., LeRoy, Stanley, and Raymond Ruth.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Jerusalem Western Salisbury Church, 3441 Devonshire Rd, Allentown, PA, 18103.



Schmoyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



