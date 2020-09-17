Ellen J. Feilbach, 87, of Wind Gap passed into eternity on September 16, 2020. She was born in Allentown on October 1, 1932, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Jeanette Meyers. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter of 39 years, and by two siblings Janice and Martin. Survivors include a brother Tom Meyers and his wife Adele, and a sister in law Mattie Meyers. She is also survived by her daughter Carol, wife of Dr. Brian Olzinski of Wind Gap, a son Tony, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Ellen was a member of St. Peters Lutheran Church, Pen Argyl. An internment service will be held at the convenience of the family.



