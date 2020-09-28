This is so sad...I worked with Ellen at Bethlehem Smiles for almost fifteen years. She was kind, quiet, and always played by the rules. She was so concerned with everyone and just wanted people to have faith in the Lord. There is no doubt that this woman whom I can call a friend, made it to heaven. She was a wonderful colleague and human being. My heart breaks for her husband Dennis and her two children Derek and Devon. She will surely be missed. God got himself an angel for sure. May we all find peace with her passing. God bless

Lauren Dragotta

Coworker