Ellen Kay Engle 64, of Salisbury Twp., died September 25, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Dennis E. Engle. They were married for 29 years in July. Ellen was a dental hygienist at Bethlehem Smiles until retiring. She attended the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus and was a graduate of Columbia University in New York City. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Gloria (Smith) Haberman. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Husband, Son: Derek D. Engle of Manayunk, PA, Daughter: Devon K. Engle of Wallington, NJ and a Sister: Sandra K. wife George Hummel Doylestown, PA
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Bethany United Methodist Church 1208 Brookside Road Wescosville. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 9:30 AM to10:30 AM in the church Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com