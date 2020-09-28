1/1
Ellen Kay Engle
Ellen Kay Engle 64, of Salisbury Twp., died September 25, 2020 at home. She was the wife of Dennis E. Engle. They were married for 29 years in July. Ellen was a dental hygienist at Bethlehem Smiles until retiring. She attended the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus and was a graduate of Columbia University in New York City. Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Gloria (Smith) Haberman. She was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Husband, Son: Derek D. Engle of Manayunk, PA, Daughter: Devon K. Engle of Wallington, NJ and a Sister: Sandra K. wife George Hummel Doylestown, PA

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Bethany United Methodist Church 1208 Brookside Road Wescosville. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 9:30 AM to10:30 AM in the church Arrangements by J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
SEP
29
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Bethany United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Memories & Condolences
September 27, 2020
Beloved Friend Wreath
Lauren Dragotta
September 27, 2020
This is so sad...I worked with Ellen at Bethlehem Smiles for almost fifteen years. She was kind, quiet, and always played by the rules. She was so concerned with everyone and just wanted people to have faith in the Lord. There is no doubt that this woman whom I can call a friend, made it to heaven. She was a wonderful colleague and human being. My heart breaks for her husband Dennis and her two children Derek and Devon. She will surely be missed. God got himself an angel for sure. May we all find peace with her passing. God bless
Lauren Dragotta
Coworker
