O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Ellen L. Brudnak

Ellen L. Brudnak 83, of Allentown peacefully passed away on Thursday February 7, 2019. Ellen and Joseph R. Brudnak Sr. were happily married 41 years prior to Joe passing on March 1, 2000. Born in Lykens, PA., Ellen was the daughter of the late John and Violet (Shade) Trout. She was a graduate of Allentown High School Class of 1953 and was a Member of St. Matthews Lutheran Church in Allentown. Ellen worked as a cosmetic buyer for the former H. Leh Company in Allentown and was a Bell Telephone operator. She thoroughly enjoyed reading and ceramics as she traveled the world with her loving husband Joe. She will forever be remebered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Surviving are her children: Joseph R. Jr. and his companion Christine Kuhns, of Catasauqua. Daniel J. and his fiance Lauren Markowitz, of Coplay. Daughter: Vicki wife of Daniel Wasco, of Allentown. Grandchildren: Nicole, Denyelle (Ryan), Brandon (Emily), Bryan (Taylor), Joey. and Robert. Ellen has 9 great grandchildren and was predeceased by her sister Beverly E. Trout. Services will be Thursday February 14, 2019 at 10:30AM in the O'Donnell Funeral Home 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109. Calling hours will be from 9:30-10:30AM in the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Matthews Lutheran Church 26 Sth 10th St. Allentown, PA 18102.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 10, 2019
