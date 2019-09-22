|
Ellen Louise Fried, 76, passed away on August 30, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Riverview, Florida. Ellen was born on November 1,1942 in Allentown, PA to her parents Jess and Evelyn Clarke. She graduated from Parkland High School in 1960 and was married to Ted Fried in 1965. For over 30 years, Ellen was a member of the Lehigh Valley Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International. Through singing, Ellen made lifelong friends and together, they created memories traveling and singing in barbershop harmony. Becoming a mother was the greatest achievement of Ellen's life. She was a dedicated mother who cherished her only child. Ellen is survived by her daughter Amanda "Mandy" Fried; her husband, Ted Fried; her sister Jane Grace and her brother Robert Clarke. She is preceded in death by her brother Jess Clarke, Jr.
Family and friends are invited to attend a service of celebration Monday, September 30th at 10:00 AM at Asbury United Methodist Church which is located at 1533 Springhouse Rd, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019