Ellen L. Larash
Ellen L. Larash, 97, of Topton and formerly of Allentown, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020 in the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late James D. Larash, who died in 2008.

Born in Lynnport, she was the daughter of the late Edwin A. and Laura (DeLong) Donat. Ellen served her country honorably in the U.S. Army as a Medical Technician stationed on Long Island during World War II. Later, she worked as a seamstress at the Hirsch Manufacturing Company in Fullerton for several years. Ellen was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown. She enjoyed oil painting, cooking and traveling with her husband Jim.

Survivors: Sons, Rodney Larash and his wife Frances of Kutztown and Bruce Larash of Bethlehem; daughter, Eileen Wolf and her husband William of Camp Hill; 4 grandchildren, Patricia Larash, Katherine Larash Black, Heidi Schurter and Holly Schurter Allen; 3 great-grandchildren, Henry, Sylvia and Diana. Ellen was preceded in death by brothers Thomas, Charles and John and sisters Florence, Margaret, Mildred and Irene.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 AM until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: in lieu of flowers, may be made to Grace UCC, 623 Cleveland Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 23, 2020.
