|
|
Ellen L. Rehrig, 72, of Allentown, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away suddenly Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Larry L. Rehrig, Sr., they celebrated 53 years of marriage on July 2, 2019. Born in Danielsville on February 3, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Ruth (Marsh) Reitz. Ellen was a graduate of Slatington HS, Class of 1965.
In addition to her husband Larry, she is survived by daughter: Tracy and husband David Hartzell, Sr.; sons: Larry L. Rehrig, Jr. and wife Tina of NC, Chad A. Rehrig and wife Christy of Walnutport; grandchildren: David Jr. and Dalen Hartzell; Logan, Devon, Ethan & Aubrey Rehrig; brothers: Richard Reitz and wife Cheryl of Slatington, Barry Reitz and wife Kelly of Slatington; Sisters: Grace Moyer and husband Ernie of Slatington, Denise Shupp and husband Matthew of IL. Ellen was predeceased by a son Chad David Rehrig.
Services will be private, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019