Ellen Mary Bross. 88, a lifelong resident of Delano, passed away peacefully at the Hometown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on January 8th with her family by her side. She was born in Delano May 27, 1931, the daughter of the late Edward and Elizabeth (Mather) Purcell.
Retired, Ellen worked for the former City Shirt Co., Frackville, and REDCO, Pottsville which she prefered as a home supervisor and caregiver for disabled children. She graduated from the former Delano High School with the Class of 1948 and the McCann School of Business. She met the love of her life, Peter James Bross while employed as a secretary for the former Whalen's Laundry in Mahanoy City.
Ellen was a member of St. Richard's R.C. Church, Barnesville and the former St. Canicus R.C. Church of Mahanoy City where she served as a member of The Women's Guild. She also served as a volunteer worker for the Delano Fire Company. She was fiercely loyal to her hometown and her cherished family, neighbors and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Peter J. Bross and a son James E. Bross, MD of Danville, PA, a brother Ted Purcell, Levittown, PA. She is survived by a son, Ronald J. Bross, MD and his wife, Kay Anne (Demko), Allentown and a daughter-in-law, Gina Bross and her companion Rodger Wintersteen, Danville, PA. She was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren. Allison Caggiano (Max), Tierney McGee (Sean), Peter, Shane, Ashely, Siobhan, Erin, Erica, Michael, and Zachary Bross and a great grandson, Shane Caggiano, and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Purcell and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11am on Monday, January 13th in St. Richard's R.C. Church, Barnesville, PA with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiation. Interment will follow in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy Township. Friends are invited to call from 10am until the time of the Mass at the Church. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to the Delano Fire Company, 1 Birch St., Delano, PA 18220 or the ,
Jane Clifford Ritz Funeral Home, Franklin R. Fetter, Funeral Director, Mahanoy City has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 11, 2020