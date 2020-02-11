|
|
Ellen E. (Schleicher) Gernert, 98, of Topton, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Keystone Villa at Fleetwood, where she recently resided. She was the widow of Brooke E. Gernert, who died September 21, 1998. Born in Topton, she was a daughter of the late Paul R. and Myrtle M. (Dierolf) Schleicher. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Bowers, former member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Juno Beach, FL; and Trinity Lutheran Church, Topton.
Ellen first was employed as a spot welder by Caloric Corporation, at its former Topton plant, through the early 1960's. Ellen then volunteered her time at The Lutheran Home at Topton. Mrs. Gernert was a member of Order of the Eastern Star, East Penn Chapter #336, Kutztown; a member of Jaycee Wives, Topton, and Topton Women's Club.
Ellen enjoyed working in her yard, tending her flowers, was an avid snowmobiler, loved boating, fishing and traveling in their R.V. Brooke and Ellen also visited many countries throughout their married life. Ellen and Brooke split their time between Ocean City, MD, Singer Island, FL and Topton.
SURVIVORS: Ellen is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie (Gernert), wife of Richard J. Mertz, Mertztown. Other survivors include a grandson, Chet T. Rohrbach, fiance of Janet L. Yilmaz, Berlin, MD; Granddaughter, Kelly A. (Rohrbach), wife of Byron C. Hutchinson, Lancaster; two great grandsons, Tate R. Hutchinson; and Bryce C. Hutchinson. There is also a brother, Dallas D., and his wife Barbara Schleicher, Fleetwood. In addition to her husband Brooke, and parents, Ellen was predeceased by siblings: Jeanette, Paul, Robert "Bobby", Richard "Dickie", Althea "Betty" and Leonard.
SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Ellen's life will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. from Hope Lutheran Church, 550 Fleetwood Road, Bowers, with Reverend Althea Albright officiating. Interment in Topton Union Cemetery, Topton. Relatives and friends may call on Friday from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. in the church.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Flowers may be sent or contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, PO Box 88, Bowers, PA 19511-0088,
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be recorded at www.ludwickfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 11, 2020