Ellen S. Laube, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Bradley and Faye (Dickson) Spencer. Ellen was the wife of Albert Laube with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Ellen attended Tennessee Temple Bible School where she was a graduate of Theology. She worked for Erlanger Baroness Hospital of Chattanooga, TN, St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem, Pa, The Bethlehem Steel and Aetna. Ellen was a member of Valleyview Baptist Church of Northampton where she also was a Sunday School teacher.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Albert, Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Minnie R. Beechner-Holmes and husband Jason Holmes and Tammie J. Laube; grandchildren, Kaleb Beechner, Keegan Beechner, Calvin Beechner, Corbin Beechner, Dylan Holmes and Skyler Holmes. Ellen is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronney D. Spencer and Donald B. Spencer.
Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton 18067 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home of Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton PA 18067.