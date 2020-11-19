1/1
Ellen S. Laube
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen S. Laube, 75, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully in her home on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Born in Reading, PA she was the daughter of the late Bradley and Faye (Dickson) Spencer. Ellen was the wife of Albert Laube with whom she shared 53 years of marriage. Ellen attended Tennessee Temple Bible School where she was a graduate of Theology. She worked for Erlanger Baroness Hospital of Chattanooga, TN, St. Luke's Hospital of Bethlehem, Pa, The Bethlehem Steel and Aetna. Ellen was a member of Valleyview Baptist Church of Northampton where she also was a Sunday School teacher.

Survivors: In addition to her husband Albert, Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Minnie R. Beechner-Holmes and husband Jason Holmes and Tammie J. Laube; grandchildren, Kaleb Beechner, Keegan Beechner, Calvin Beechner, Corbin Beechner, Dylan Holmes and Skyler Holmes. Ellen is preceded in death by her brothers, Ronney D. Spencer and Donald B. Spencer.

Services: A funeral service will take place at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20, 2020 in Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton 18067 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Face masks will be required for entry and social distancing regulations will apply. Cantelmi Long Funeral Home of Bethlehem has been entrusted with arrangements. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valleyview Baptist Church, 2870 Pheasant Drive, Northampton PA 18067.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Valleyview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Valleyview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved