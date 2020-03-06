|
Ellwyn D. Spiker, 96, of Allentown, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Country Meadows of Allentown where he had been residing. He was the husband of the late Mary I. (Kinnerney) Spiker. Born in Corsicana, Navaro County, Texas, December 16, 1923, Ellwyn was the son of the late Admiral Dewey Spiker and Pauline L. (Boyd) Spiker. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II in the Hospital Corps. Mr. Spiker retired in Fall, 1986 from the Presidency of the Lehigh Valley Hospital Center (LVHC), a position he held since 1969, when he came to Allentown to supervise the planning, design and construction of the new hospital. He provided the leadership which established the Lehigh Valley Hospital as a world class health care facility. During Mr. Spiker's professional career, he has had a special interest in emergency medicine and trauma care. He provided leadership establishing Lehigh Valley Hospital Center as Pennsylvania's first state designated trauma center. Upon the establishment of the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation Act of the Pennsylvania Legislature, Mr. Spiker became the Foundation's first Vice President in 1985. He was instrumental in the development of Pennsylvania's standards for trauma care. He then served as Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer for two consecutive terms and again returned as Vice President.
Prior to coming to Allentown, Mr. Spiker was Chief Operating Officer at the New England Center Hospital in Boston and was responsible for planning the $72.5 million long-range plan for that institution. Mr. Spiker serve on numerous professional healthcare association boards.
Mr. Spiker holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree from Allentown College of St. Frances De Sales, Allentown, PA, an MPH in Hospital Administration from Yale University, a BS Degree from Los Angeles State College and a Diploma In Nursing from Saint Elizabeth Hospital in Washington D.C. He was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, Orefield. He was an active member of Serra International, Allentown Club since 1991.
Survivors: Daughter, Anne B. Weaver and her husband, John of Hummelstown; son, Terence A. Spiker and his wife, Robin of Jim Thorpe; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; predeceased by sons, Mark E. Spiker and Patrick D. Spiker.
Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Roman Catholic Church, 1879 Applewood Drive, Orefield. The Rev. Msgr. Robert J. Wargo will be the celebrant. No calling hours. Private interment will follow the mass at Resurrection Cemetery, Wescosville. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and/or the Serra Club of Allentown both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 6, 2020