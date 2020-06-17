Elmer J. Berryman
Elmer J. Berryman, 75 years, of Macungie, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Joan C. (Christman) Berryman for 57 years this past April 5th. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Bessie (Berryman) Gracely. He worked in a shoe factory for 19 years and later worked as a grinder at Electro-Space for 22 years. Elmer loved to play pool and was involved in a Pool League for several years.

Survivors: wife, Joan, children, Michelle Womer (Alvan Clark) of Duchore, PA, Justin Berryman (Francoise) of Kutztown, and James Berryman (Adrienne Jacob) of Mertztown; grandchildren, Wayne, Jimmy, Dylan, and Alyx Berryman; great granddaughter, Rose.

Services: A Funeral Service will take place at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 20 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Interment, St. Paul's Union Cemetery in Trexlertown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. Please note that the new state guidelines will be followed limiting the number of people allowed inside the building at the same time. Face masks will be required, and social distancing will occur.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the John & Dorothy Morgan Cancer Center, c/o the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, PA 18051.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
JUN
20
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
