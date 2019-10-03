|
7-29-1927 - 10-3-2007
Dearest Elm, another sad anniversary of that Wednesday morning that changed our lives forever. One more year of missing you, especially during holidays and birthdays, you and your love always made everything better. Sadly in February had to lose my sweet "rescue" Lady Jane, and last month more dear friends, one a loving neighbor from years ago, have joined you there - seems there is no end to the tears. As you all welcome them home, and giving my beautiful Mom a special hug, know you are loved and forever in our hearts.
wife Sandy and daughters Jill and Linda, husband Fran
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019