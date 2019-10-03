Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elmer McElroy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmer J. McElroy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elmer J. McElroy In Memoriam
7-29-1927 - 10-3-2007

Dearest Elm, another sad anniversary of that Wednesday morning that changed our lives forever. One more year of missing you, especially during holidays and birthdays, you and your love always made everything better. Sadly in February had to lose my sweet "rescue" Lady Jane, and last month more dear friends, one a loving neighbor from years ago, have joined you there - seems there is no end to the tears. As you all welcome them home, and giving my beautiful Mom a special hug, know you are loved and forever in our hearts.

wife Sandy and daughters Jill and Linda, husband Fran
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.