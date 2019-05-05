|
Elmira Jane Silar, 95, of Allentown, passed away April 15, 2019 at Legend of Allentown. Widow of Edward L. Silar (they were married 70 years), born Oct. 31, 1923, in Baltimore, raised in Wrightsville, PA, daughter of the late Victor J. and Kathryn (Drenning) Bock, she was a faithful member of Nativity Lutheran Church. Proud WWII WAVE, rising to Chief Petty Officer, crack secretary, long-term volunteer for Meals-on-Wheels, matriarch Jane Silar's forte was family and friends.A willing ear in adversity, a steadfast rock, for her many devoted friends as well as husband and family, she taught courage and perseverance by example. Her inexhaustible enthusiasm and wry sense of humor will be sorely missed.Survivors: Children, Theodore Silar, Priscilla Albenzi, Fred Silar and wife Robin, Polly Hollenbach and husband Harry; Sister, Rosemarie Westerman and husband Hank; Grandchildren, Megan Remaley, Cody Sehar, Amanda Pierannunzio, Bill Silar, Tony Albenzi, Jesse Hollenbach; 9 Great-grandchildren. Predeceased by Grandson, Aaron Hood, and Brothers, Leonard and Francis Bock.Services: Memorial, 1p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, Nativity Lutheran Church, 4004 Tilghman Street, Allentown, PA. Visitation, Noon to 1p.m. in the church. Contributions: Nativity Lutheran Church. Arrangements: Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith.
Published in Morning Call on May 5, 2019