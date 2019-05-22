Vazquez, Elsa Altagracia- Devoted Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Aunt and Friend.Elsa began her life in the town of Castillo located in her beloved Dominican Republic. In her early adolescence, she moved to Puerto Rico before arriving in the Lehigh Valley. Elsa had a deep love and commitment to individuals and families-in-need and quickly became a voice for the voiceless. In furtherance of her deep commitment to her deeply-held Christian principles, Elsa devoted her life to dealing with society's most marginalized groups, comforting the sick and bringing comfort and hope to scores of individuals who turned to her for support and guidance. She spent her professional life attempting to advance the health, education and welfare of communities throughout the Lehigh Valley and was loved, respected and admired by anyone who came to know her. Elsa's radiant smile and contagious laughter were her trademarks that brought joy to all.In 1979, she relocated to Allentown and graduated in 1997 from Lehigh University with a Master's Degree in Education. She worked as a social worker over 20 years before venturing out on her own. In 2009, Elsa became a pioneer in issues involving community mental health when she singlehandedly launched Bet-El Counseling Services, PC. In a short period of time, she replicated the successes of her sole clinic in South Bethlehem to mental health clinics in various parts of Allentown. Today, Bet-El is a major contributor to the well-being of countless residents of the Lehigh Valley. She was a member of Life Church and was committed to generously sharing the economic fruits of her labor by supporting Life Church's advancement in the Lehigh Valley and abroad. Elsa passed in peace Friday May 17 2019, at the age of 62 . Elsa is survived by her dear mother Julia "Virita" Vazquez, her children Desi, Leila Michelle, and Elsie Duarte. And grandchildren Isabela, Ivonna, and Ananda, and her faithful dog and comforter, Shadow. Funeral Services will be held Saturday May 25, 2019, at 11am in Life Church-St. Paul's campus- 38 S. 8th St. Allentown, PA 18101. No Calling Hours. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to Judd-Beville Funeral Home, Inc. Share memories at www.JBcares.com Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary