Elsie Barbara Kittek, 92 , of Bethlehem, PA died peacefully at home on Wednesday November 20, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem Twp., the daughter of the late Andrew and Rose (Herczeg) Warjas. She was the wife of the late Frank H."Huck" Kittek. Elsie was employed as a bookkeeper for Glickman Motors in Bethlehem, PA. She was a graduate of Liberty High School, class of 1945.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Fran Kittek and wife Sue of Coopersburg, daughter, Margaret Kittek of Bethlehem Twp., granddaughter, Claudia Francis and husband Bradley of Mishawaka, Indiana, great granddaughters, Evelyn Harriet Francis and Elsie Ruth Francis, grandson, Tyler Anewalt and wife Michele Amicucci of Jersey City, NJ, and great grandson, Henry Nicholas Anewalt.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am Monday November 25, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church First St. Bethlehem, PA 18020.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 23, 2019